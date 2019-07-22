India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, Government of India, IMD, NDMA, SDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2019)

Floods in Assam and Bihar have claimed 116 lives and are affecting 11 million people, 3,837,000 in Assam and 7,278,000 in Bihar.

Large-scale relief operations are underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam. Over 130,000 displaced are sheltering in 689 relief camps and 240 relief distribution centres set up by district administrations.

The flood level is receding in both states and health authorities are concerned that there is the risk of a vector-borne disease outbreak, like dengue and Encephalitis. The Assam government has cancelled all health staff's absences until September, largely to tackle the Japanese Encephalitis outbreak but in areas cut off by the flood.