21 Aug 2019

India - Monsoon rains (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Monsoon rains and widespread flooding continue to affect 11 Indian States. According to the latest official report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) there have been 1,149 fatalities, 248 in Maharashtra, 170 in Kerala, 155 in West Bengal, 130 in Bihar, 107 in Gujarat, 94 in Assam, 102 in Karnataka, 78 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Rajasthan, 10 in Odisha, and 5 in Punjab. More than 1,875,000 people have been displaced.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast for southern states, and heavy rain for central and eastern states, alongside thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.