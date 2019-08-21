India - Monsoon rains (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Monsoon rains and widespread flooding continue to affect 11 Indian States. According to the latest official report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) there have been 1,149 fatalities, 248 in Maharashtra, 170 in Kerala, 155 in West Bengal, 130 in Bihar, 107 in Gujarat, 94 in Assam, 102 in Karnataka, 78 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Rajasthan, 10 in Odisha, and 5 in Punjab. More than 1,875,000 people have been displaced.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast for southern states, and heavy rain for central and eastern states, alongside thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.