15 Jul 2019

India - Monsoon rains in Assam and in Bihar State (DG ECHO, NDRF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Monsoon flooding in Assam has claimed another life, bringing the total number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to eleven.
  • Official sources put the number of affected at 2,600,000 across 25 of Assam's 33 districts so far. The situation is expected to deteriorate with more rainfall expected.
  • Rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state and local government.
  • At least four people have died in Bihar and around 1,800,000 people are affected in nine districts.

