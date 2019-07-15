India - Monsoon rains in Assam and in Bihar State (DG ECHO, NDRF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Monsoon flooding in Assam has claimed another life, bringing the total number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to eleven.
- Official sources put the number of affected at 2,600,000 across 25 of Assam's 33 districts so far. The situation is expected to deteriorate with more rainfall expected.
- Rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state and local government.
- At least four people have died in Bihar and around 1,800,000 people are affected in nine districts.