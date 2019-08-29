India: Monsoon Rains and Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRIN024

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Monsoon floods continue to ravage India. While the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala are still dealing with the destruction, northern India is now bracing for the worst. Nine states are reported to be affected by floods until now – during this monsoon season. The affect states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Based on IRCS’s respective branch, more than 850 people have lost their lives and around 50 are missing in northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and several thousands have been evacuated. Dozens of homes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was washed away after a cloudburst. Schools have been shut after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand. The Indian Army, the air force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and state authorities have been carrying out rescue operations in various parts of the country.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)’s records, August 2019 has so far seen the maximum instances when states received more than 120mm and 210mm rain. It also shows that in comparison to August 2018, the number of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall instances registered a twofold rise in August 2019. In comparison to August 2017, the increase was almost two and a half times in August 2019. This year Monsoon has so far been normal, but huge swathes of the country have witnessed high rainfall that caused flooding and devastation. Kerala is one of the states which is still struggling to recover from last year’s flood, the worst in 100 years. The disaster in August 2018 reportedly killed more than 400 people, with many still missing. And as of last week, floods this time have so far claimed more than 150 lives. Based on one of the recommendations from last year lessons learnt workshop, Indian Red Cross Society, National Headquarters, immediately dispatched the relief supplies from the regional warehouses to respond to the affected people. State and District Branches are working more closely with the District Administration for a quick and timely response. IRCS, National Headquarters also has a key agenda and strongly working to achieve its target to have a substantial number of prepositioned stocks of Relief Supplies in all its regional warehouses.