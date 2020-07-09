India
India - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2020)
Rain and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most of the States of India. The death toll reached 396 people across 11 States, mainly in central, western, and eastern parts of the country.
As per daily report by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 7 July, 90 people were reported dead in West Bengal, 74 in Gujarat, 63 in Assam, 58 in Karnataka, 40 in Maharashtra, 22 in Madhya Pradesh, 20 in Kerala, 12 in Chhattisgarh, 8 in Meghalaya, 7 in Nagaland, and 2 across Punjab.
NDMI also reports, 8 people still missing, 43 injured people, more than 37,500 displaced and more than 4,279,500 affected people across the aforementioned States. In addition, over 16,300 houses were reported damaged.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, except over Gujarat and the far north. Locally very heavy rain is forecast over eastern States, central Madhya Pradesh, coastal Maharashtra, eastern Karnataka, and western Andhra Pradesh.