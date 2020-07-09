India - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2020)

Rain and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most of the States of India. The death toll reached 396 people across 11 States, mainly in central, western, and eastern parts of the country.

As per daily report by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 7 July, 90 people were reported dead in West Bengal, 74 in Gujarat, 63 in Assam, 58 in Karnataka, 40 in Maharashtra, 22 in Madhya Pradesh, 20 in Kerala, 12 in Chhattisgarh, 8 in Meghalaya, 7 in Nagaland, and 2 across Punjab.

NDMI also reports, 8 people still missing, 43 injured people, more than 37,500 displaced and more than 4,279,500 affected people across the aforementioned States. In addition, over 16,300 houses were reported damaged.