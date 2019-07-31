31 Jul 2019

India - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, CWC, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

As of 31 July, national authorities report 166 fatalities in Maharashtra, 127 in Bihar, 89 in Assam, 26 in Kerala, and 13 in Rajasthan following ongoing Monsoon flooding. More than 1.2 million people have been affected in Assam and Bihar and at least 651,000 people displaced in 1,552 relief camps.

Approximately 33,800 houses have been reportedly destroyed in Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan. National authorities deployed 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist those affected.

River water levels continue to exceed danger levels in 15 sites across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Assam States, while heavy rain is forecast over the affected states on 31 July - 1 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.