India - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, CWC, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

As of 31 July, national authorities report 166 fatalities in Maharashtra, 127 in Bihar, 89 in Assam, 26 in Kerala, and 13 in Rajasthan following ongoing Monsoon flooding. More than 1.2 million people have been affected in Assam and Bihar and at least 651,000 people displaced in 1,552 relief camps.

Approximately 33,800 houses have been reportedly destroyed in Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan. National authorities deployed 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist those affected.

River water levels continue to exceed danger levels in 15 sites across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Assam States, while heavy rain is forecast over the affected states on 31 July - 1 August.