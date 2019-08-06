06 Aug 2019

India - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, CWC, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Aug 2019

Ongoing Monsoon flooding has brought the death toll to 182 in Maharashtra State, 130 in Bihar, 93 in Assam, 53 in Gujarat, 34 in Karnataka, 26 in Kerala, and 13 in Rajasthan. More than 655,000 people are displaced across 1,402 relief camps in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka and Kerala States.

According to initial assessments, approximately 36,000 houses have been destroyed in the affected states. National authorities deployed 147 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the affected areas.

Flood alerts have been issued for several districts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala States and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Territories. Heavy rainfall is forecast over central and western states over 7-8 August.

