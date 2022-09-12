India - Monsoon rain, update (IMD, NDMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several States of India, causing severe weather-related incidents and floods that resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), on 9-10 September, at least 13 people died, almost 1,400 have been affected and more than 1,200 evacuated across the States of Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Since the beginning of the rainy season, almost 1,800 people have died, 89 are still missing, more than 1,100 have been injured and 1,3 million people have been evacuated.
Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over the far north.