India

India - Monsoon rain, update (IMD, NDMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

  • Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several States of India, causing severe weather-related incidents and floods that resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
  • According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), on 9-10 September, at least 13 people died, almost 1,400 have been affected and more than 1,200 evacuated across the States of Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
  • Since the beginning of the rainy season, almost 1,800 people have died, 89 are still missing, more than 1,100 have been injured and 1,3 million people have been evacuated.
  • Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over the far north.

