India - Monsoon rain update (IMD India, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect northern and eastern India over the past three days, triggering landslides, causing rivers to overflow. Severe weather-related incidents, and severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
According to media reports, at least 50 people died in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand States due to floods and landslides. At least 13 were reported missing. In addition, across the eastern State of Odisha, at least six people died and 800,000 were displaced following ongoing torrential rains.
On 22-23 August, moderate to heavy rain with localised thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of northern, central-northern, eastern and western India.