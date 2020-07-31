India
India - Monsoon rain update (DG ECHO, NDMI, IFRC, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2020)
- The Southwest Monsoon continues to affect most of the States of India, causing floods and leading to an increasing number of death and damage.
- According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), more than 700 people died. At least 11 million people have been affected (of which 5,6 million in Assam State and 3,5 milion in Bihar) and approximately 352,000 displaced.
- National authorities and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) are providing help for the most affected States, particularly Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of eastern, central and northern States.