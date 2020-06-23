India: Monsoon Floods Operation DREF n° MDRIN023 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Several states of India were badly affected by flood and torrential rain which started in June and continued up to September 2019.

In Assam, the overflowing of Brahmaputra, Barak and Jia Bhoreli rivers1 caused flooding and landslides affecting 4.6 million people in 31 districts with 120 deaths reported. Tens of thousands were displaced with 147,000 people went to temporary shelters at camps set up by the Government of India while many others were living in makeshift shelters.

Whereas in Bihar, the opening of all 56 gates of the Kosi barrage released more than 400,000 cusecs (equivalent to one cubic foot per second) of water to ease the pressure on the barrage led to flood waters breached the embankment on the Kamla Balan River in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani and Darbhanga. This caused several villages being submerged in flood waters with 12 districts in Bihar were badly affected by floods. At least 2 million people were affected, and over 1 million people displaced by the floods in 55 blocks in 9 4 out of the 12 affected districts.