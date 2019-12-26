India: Monsoon Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 3 DREF n° MDRIN023

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

During this year’s Indian monsoon which started in June, several Indian states have been affected by torrential rains and floods.

In Assam, the overflowing of Brahmaputra, Barak and Jia Bhoreli rivers caused flooding and landslides, affecting 4.6 million people in 31 districts2 with 120 deaths reported. Tens of thousands were displaced with 147,000 people going to temporary shelters at camps set up by the Government of India while many others were living in makeshift shelters.

Whereas in Bihar, the opening of all 56 gates of the Kosi barrage releasing 400,000 cusecs (equivalent to one cubic foot per second) of water to ease the pressure on the barrage led to flood waters breaching the embankment on the Kamla Balan River in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani and Darbhanga. This caused several villages to be submerged in flood waters with 12 districts3 in Bihar badly affected by floods. At least 2 million people were affected, and over 1 million people displaced by the flood waters in 55 blocks in nine4 out of the 12 affected districts.

Additional intense monsoon rains in the following months resulted in flooding in more states and further exacerbated the situation in the already affected states. As of 13 October, the deaths of 1,800 people across 14 states have been reported since the season began, according to recent reports from the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI). The number of people displaced stands at more than 1.8 million people, with up to 11.6 million people affected