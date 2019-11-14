India: Monsoon Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 2 DREF n° MDRIN023

Key highlights of this operations update:

• Operation’s end-date and timeframe revision from 26 November to 26 December – one-month extension.

• Based on the current needs and the procurement / transportation conditions, the operation timeframe has been extended upon request from IRCS, which will allow IRCS to have sufficient time to deliver vital services to the affected people and conduct health/hygiene promotion activities based upon the conditions of delivery of relief items as well as ensure that the operation provides dignity, access, participation and safety for all people affected by the monsoon floods.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

During this year’s Indian monsoon which started in June, several Indian states have been affected by the form of torrential rains and floods.

In Assam, the overflowing of Brahmaputra, Barak and Jia Bhoreli rivers caused flooding and landslides affecting 4.6 million people in 31 districts with 120 deaths reported. Tens of thousands were displaced with 147,000 people went to temporary shelters at camps set up by the Government of India while many others were living in makeshift shelters.

Whereas in Bihar, the opening of all 56 gates of the Kosi barrage releasing 400,000 cusecs (equivalent to one cubic foot per second) of water to ease the pressure on the barrage led to flood waters breaching the embankment on the Kamla Balan River in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani and Darbhanga. This caused several villages being submerged in flood waters with 12 districts in Bihar were badly affected by floods. At least 2 million people were affected, and over 1 million people displaced by the flood waters in 55 blocks in 9 out of the 12 affected districts.

Additional intense monsoon rains in the following months resulted in flooding in more states and further exacerbating the situation in the already affected states. As of 13 October, the deaths of 1,800 people across 14 states have been reported since the season began, according to recent reports from the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI).

The number of people displaced stands at more than 1.8 million people, with up to 11.6 million people affected.