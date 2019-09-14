India: Monsoon Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update DREF n° MDRIN024

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

his year’s monsoon season which started in June continues to affect Indian states. The overflowing of Brahmaputra, Barak and Jia Bhoreli rivers1 caused flooding and landslides affecting 4.6 million people in 31 districts of Assam: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Hojai, Sivsagar, Tinsukia, Cachar, Karbi-Anglong, West Karbi- Anglong, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh and Udalguri.

In Bihar, flood waters breaching the embankment on the Kamla Balan River in Jhanjharpur, Madhubani district and Darbhanga, affected 2,000,000 people in 12 districts - Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

As of 22 July, floods in Assam and Bihar have claimed over 100 lives, affecting 11 million people with at least 130,000 displaced and sheltering in more than 600 relief camps and 240 relief distribution centres set up by district administrations. Furthermore, both states and health authorities are concerned that there is the risk of a vector-borne disease outbreak, like dengue and Encephalitis2. By 25 July, number of displaced people in Assam seeking temporary shelters at camps set up by the government further increased to 147,000. In Bihar, over 1 million people have been displaced by the flood waters in 55 blocks in 9 (Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur) out of the 12 affected districts. (Click here to go to the map of the affected districts)