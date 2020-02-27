India
India Meteorological Department: Seasonal Outlook for the Temperatures during March to May, 2020
Highlights
The March-April-May (MAM) season average temperatures are likely to warmer than normal over most of the meteorological subdivisions of northwest, west and central India and some subdivisions from south India. Near normal temperatures are likely in the remaining subdivisions.
Above normal heat wave conditions are likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May).