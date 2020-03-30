India
India Meteorological Department: Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures during April to June, 2020
Highlights
The April-May-June (AMJ) seasonal average maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5C to 1C over some of the meteorological subdivisions of northwest India and western peninsular India.
The April-May-June (AMJ) seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5C to 1 C over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India.
Frequency of heat waves in the core heat wave (HW) zone is likely to be slightly above normal during the season.