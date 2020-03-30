India Meteorological Department: Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures during April to June, 2020

Highlights

The April-May-June (AMJ) seasonal average maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5C to 1C over some of the meteorological subdivisions of northwest India and western peninsular India.

The April-May-June (AMJ) seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5C to 1 C over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India.