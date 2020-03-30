India Meteorological Department: Observed Monsoon Rainfall Variability and Changes during Recent 30 years (1989-2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes of 29 States & Union Territory at State and District levels based on the IMD’s observational data of recent 30 years (1989-2018) during the Southwest monsoon season from June to September (JJAS). The reports on observed rainfall variability and its trend for each State and Union Territory are available in IMD website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/) under “PUBLICATIONS” as well as in IMD Pune website http://www.imdpune.gov.in/hydrology/rainfall%20variability%20page/rainfa...

Five states viz., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018).

The annual rainfall over these five states along with the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also show significant decreasing trends.

Other states do not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same period.

Considering district-wise rainfall, there are many districts in the country, which show significant changes in southwest monsoon and annual rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018).