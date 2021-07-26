India - Maharashtra floods and landslides (DG ECHO, National authority, IMD, SPHERE India, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2021)

Heavy rains since 23 July have triggered landslides and floods in 9 districts of the Pune and Konkan divisions in Maharashtra. Raigada, Satara and Ratnagiri are the most affected districts.

According to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, 112 deaths have been reported and 99 people are missing following landslides. Over 135,000 people have been evacuated. Figures are likely to increase as search and rescue operations continue.

46 teams of the national and state disaster response force are carrying out search and rescue operations. An Interagency Joint Rapid Needs Assessment is underway to assess the flood and landslide needs in the state, the initial report is expected by 31 July.