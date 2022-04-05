India

India - Landslides (media, NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 April 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting Meghalaya State in north-eastern India over the past week, triggering a number of landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
  • The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) as well as media report that, as of 5 April, two fatalities occurred due to a landslide on 4 April in the Mawlat village (Mawkynrew Town area, East Khasi Hills District, southern Meghalaya, bordering northern Bangladesh).
  • In addition, one injured person and seven destroyed buildings were also reported, due to other six landslides that occurred across the same District.
  • Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over the whole of Meghalaya State.

Related Content