India
India - Landslides (media, NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 April 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting Meghalaya State in north-eastern India over the past week, triggering a number of landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) as well as media report that, as of 5 April, two fatalities occurred due to a landslide on 4 April in the Mawlat village (Mawkynrew Town area, East Khasi Hills District, southern Meghalaya, bordering northern Bangladesh).
- In addition, one injured person and seven destroyed buildings were also reported, due to other six landslides that occurred across the same District.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over the whole of Meghalaya State.