India - Landslides (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2021)
Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred on 26 March in Udhampur District (Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, northern India), resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, one person died and two others were injured. Several vehicles have been damaged and the Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked, causing transport disruptions.
Locally moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on 29-30 March.