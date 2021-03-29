India

India - Landslides (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred on 26 March in Udhampur District (Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, northern India), resulting in casualties.

  • According to media reports, one person died and two others were injured. Several vehicles have been damaged and the Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked, causing transport disruptions.

  • Locally moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on 29-30 March.

Related Content