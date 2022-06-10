India - Landslides (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

-
A number of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have been affecting western Meghalaya State (north-eastern India), resulting in casualties.
According to media, three people died and one other was injured after a landslide in West Garo Hills District, while one individual died due to a landslide in South West Garo District. The area has already been affected by recent severe floods, which caused damage to properties and road sections.
Heavy rainfall is forecast on 10-11 June over most of Meghalaya State, including the Districts of West Garo Hills and South West Garo.