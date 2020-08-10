India - Landslides and floods (NDMI, IMD, Bihar State Disaster Management Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

A massive landslide triggered by the monsoon rainfall occurred in a tea plantation in Idduki District (Kerala State, southern Indi) on 8 August, leading to an increasing number of fatalities.

According to the National Emergency Response Centre, at least 43 people died and 27 are still missing. Search and rescue operations activated by the national authorities are ongoing.

In Bihar, more than 7.4 million people have been affected by floods in 16 districts, with 23 deaths recorded as of 9 August. 508,174 people have been evacuated and 29,842 people are being hosted in relief camps. Darbhanga, Muzzarfarpur and East Champaran districts are the worst affected.

For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the affected States.