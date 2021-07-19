India
India - Landslides and floods (IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2021)
- Landslides and floods caused by heavy monsoon rains affected Mumbai City (Maharashtra State, western coast of India) on 17-18 July, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, up to 33 people have died, with others injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- Several parts of the city have been damaged or destroyed and there are extensive water and power shortages.
- Red warnings for heavy rain have been issued for the central-western coast of India, including Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over Maharashtra on 19-20 July.