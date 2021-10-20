India - Landslides and floods (DG ECHO, NDMI, CWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting the Himalayan State of Uttarakhand (northern India) over the past 72 hours, triggering several landslides and causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and severe damage.

The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports, as of 19 October, 27 fatalities, due to several landslides occurred on 18-19 October in 13 Districts across central-northern Uttarakhand (also bordering with the neighbouring China and Nepal). NDMI also reports eight people still missing, eight injuries, 645 evacuated people, a number of damaged houses and several blocked roads across the affected Districts.

National authorities have deployed 15 teams for rescue and relief operations throughout the affected area.

Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast over a number of Districts of Uttarakhand, including the already affected ones. As of 19 October, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a red warning (extreme flood situation) and an orange warning (severe flood situation) for six Districts.