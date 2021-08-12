India - Landslide (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Himachal Pradesh State (northern India) in recent days, triggering a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMI) reports 10 fatalities, 25 people missing, 13 injured and 13 rescued after a massive landslide in Nigul Sari Village (Kinnaur District) on 11 August. The landslide hit the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway burying a bus under the debris.