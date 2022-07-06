India - Landslide (media, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2022)

A massive landslide occurred on 30 June in the area of Tapul village (northern Noney District, eastern Manipur State, north-eastern India) causing casualties and widespread damage.

Media report, as of 5 July, 47 fatalities, 20 people still missing and 18 rescued people due to the landslided that impacted mainly the Tupul Railway Station construction site. In addition, the debris obstructed the Ijei River (which flows through the Noney District), creating a reservoir that threatens to flood the low-lying areas.

Combined search operations by Indian Army, Territorial Army, and National and State Disaster Response Forces continued at the incident site at Tupul village.