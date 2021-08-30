India

India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • A landslide triggered by heavy rain, occurred in Pithoragarh District (Uttarakhand State, northern India) over the past few days, resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, two people have died and five others are still missing.
  • For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected State.

Related Content