Skip to main content
India
India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2021)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- A landslide triggered by heavy rain, occurred in Pithoragarh District (Uttarakhand State, northern India) over the past few days, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, two people have died and five others are still missing.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected State.
Related Content