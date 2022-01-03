India
India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 January 2022)
- A landslide occurred on 1 January in Bhiwani District (Haryana State, northern India) at the Dadam mining zone, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, at least four people have died, three have been rescued, and several others are feared to be trapped under the debris.
- National and local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations.
- On 3 January, no rain is forecast, while on 4-5 January, light to moderate rain is expected over Haryana State.