India

India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 January 2022)

  • A landslide occurred on 1 January in Bhiwani District (Haryana State, northern India) at the Dadam mining zone, resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, at least four people have died, three have been rescued, and several others are feared to be trapped under the debris.
  • National and local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations.
  • On 3 January, no rain is forecast, while on 4-5 January, light to moderate rain is expected over Haryana State.

