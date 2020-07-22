India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2020)

The flood situation in Assam and Bihar remains grim. In Assam more than 2.4 million people in 24 districts continue to be affected due to incessant rain and floods. 276 relief shelters are currently hosting 44,498 people. 113 deaths recorded since the onset of monsoons until 21 July. In Pithoragarh District (Uttarakhand), a landslide triggered by heavy rain occurred on 21 July resulted in 3 deaths, 6 injured and 11 missing people. In Bihar, heavy rain and surge of water from upstream Nepal have resulted in floods with more than 0.4 million people in 8 districts being affected. Darbhanga is the worst flood-affected district. Also, 10 people have reportedly died due to lightning. IMD has issued heavy rain warning for most north and north-eastern states over the next 72 hours.