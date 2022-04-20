Skip to main content
India
India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 20 April 2022)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- A landslide event occurred on 17 April in Kurung Kumey District (western Arunachal Pradesh State, north-eastern India).
- According to media reports, three people have died and one person was severely injured. At least 15 houses have been damaged.
- No heavy rainfall is forecast on 20-21 April over Kurung Kumey District.
Related Content