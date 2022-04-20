India

India - Landslide (IMD, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 20 April 2022)

  • A landslide event occurred on 17 April in Kurung Kumey District (western Arunachal Pradesh State, north-eastern India).
  • According to media reports, three people have died and one person was severely injured. At least 15 houses have been damaged.
  • No heavy rainfall is forecast on 20-21 April over Kurung Kumey District.

