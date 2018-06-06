06 Jun 2018

India - Landslide (IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original
  • Heavy rain has been affecting northeastern India (Mizoram State) over the last 24 hours, causing landslides and casualties.
  • According to media, as of 6 June at 7.30 UTC, ten people died, one was injured and a building was damaged in Lunglei town (Lunglei District, Mizoram State) due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains.
  • Over the next 24 hours, no more heavy rains are forecast over the Mizoram State.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.