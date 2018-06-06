India - Landslide (IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Jun 2018 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting northeastern India (Mizoram State) over the last 24 hours, causing landslides and casualties.
- According to media, as of 6 June at 7.30 UTC, ten people died, one was injured and a building was damaged in Lunglei town (Lunglei District, Mizoram State) due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains.
- Over the next 24 hours, no more heavy rains are forecast over the Mizoram State.