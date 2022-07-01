India - Landslide and monsoon rains, update (NDMIndia, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2022)

-
A massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp (Noney District, Manipur State, north-eastern India) on 30 June, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the national authorities, at least seven people have died, 56 are missing and 19 others have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
In addition, following the monsoon season, 625 people have died across several States of India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh (168 fatalities) and Assam (151), and more than 670,000 people have been displaced.
On 1-2 July, more heavy rain is forecast over western, southern, eastern and north-eastern India, including the affected District in Manipur State.