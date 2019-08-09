09 Aug 2019

India – Kerala floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Aug 2019

  • Incessant rain has led to flooding in Kerala and a red alert has been declared for four districts: Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Wayanad and Malappuram seem to be the worst affected by floods and landslides.

  • According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) over 22,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas and are sheltering in 315 camps. At least 17 people have died and this number is likely to rise.

  • Cochin International Airport is currently closed, as are schools and colleges in all 14 districts. Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast to continue until 10 August.

