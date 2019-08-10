10 Aug 2019

India – Kerala floods (DG ECHO, IMD, KSDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Incessant rains coupled with the strong wind in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra led to 76 deaths and millions affected in the last three days. Localised flooding also reported from Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
  • In Kerala, 40 people are feared trapped under debris after a major landslide occurred in Malappuram district. A red alert for heavy rain and landslides has been issued by the state authority in nine of the 14 districts in the state
  • The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts very heavy rains and strong winds (40-50 kmph) over Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep for the next 24 hours.
  • Over 5,000 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into rescue missions across the nation along with several columns of Army, Navy, Air Force as well as teams of local police and State Disaster Response Forces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.