India – Kerala floods (DG ECHO, IMD, KSDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 10 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Incessant rains coupled with the strong wind in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra led to 76 deaths and millions affected in the last three days. Localised flooding also reported from Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
- In Kerala, 40 people are feared trapped under debris after a major landslide occurred in Malappuram district. A red alert for heavy rain and landslides has been issued by the state authority in nine of the 14 districts in the state
- The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts very heavy rains and strong winds (40-50 kmph) over Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep for the next 24 hours.
- Over 5,000 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into rescue missions across the nation along with several columns of Army, Navy, Air Force as well as teams of local police and State Disaster Response Forces.