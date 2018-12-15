India – India - Tropical cyclone EIGHT - 18 (DG ECHO, GDACS, IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2018)

The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal turned to Tropical Storm strength and moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 hours IST of 15 December, over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 470 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

Over the next 24 hours, TC EIGHT - 18 is forecast to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on 17 December with the estimated speed of 80 km/h.