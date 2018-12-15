15 Dec 2018

India – India - Tropical cyclone EIGHT - 18 (DG ECHO, GDACS, IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Dec 2018 View Original

  • The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal turned to Tropical Storm strength and moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 hours IST of 15 December, over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 470 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

  • Over the next 24 hours, TC EIGHT - 18 is forecast to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on 17 December with the estimated speed of 80 km/h.

  • Heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds are expected over Andhra Pradesh, South Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.