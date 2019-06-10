India - Heavy Rainfall (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2019)
A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep on Sunday (June 09).
Under this influence, heavy rains are being experienced in coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep over the past 24 hours.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a red alert for 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall in Thrissur district on June 10 and in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts on June 11.
The low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a deep depression in the next two days and pose a threat to Saurashtra coast in Gujarat and Karachi coast in Pakistan.