10 Jun 2019

India - Heavy Rainfall (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Jun 2019

  • A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep on Sunday (June 09).

  • Under this influence, heavy rains are being experienced in coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep over the past 24 hours.

  • The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a red alert for 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall in Thrissur district on June 10 and in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts on June 11.

  • The low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a deep depression in the next two days and pose a threat to Saurashtra coast in Gujarat and Karachi coast in Pakistan.

