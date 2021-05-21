India: Heatwaves in Maharashtra State Anticipatory analysis, 20 May 2021

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• A heatwave is a period of at least 2–5 days during which abnormally high temperatures are recorded and affect human activities (WMO and WHO 2015). In the Republic of India, heatwaves typically occur in the northwestern regions from March–June. The Indian Government classifies heatwaves based on the temperature threshold of a particular region – specifically temperatures above 40°C in plains, 37°C in coastal areas, and 30°C in hilly regions. A heatwave is defined as temperatures that are 4.5°C–6.4°C higher than normal. Temperatures above this range are considered as severe heatwaves (NDMA 10/2019; NDMA 10/2016).

• Heatwaves can have a detrimental effect on human health. Exposure to high temperatures leads to dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and/or heat stroke (WHO 30/06/2015). Between 2011–2018, heatwaves caused at least 6,167 confirmed deaths in India. 2015 was the deadliest year during this period, recording a total of 2,081 deaths (IndiaSpend 16/06/2020; The New York Times 13/06/2019).

• Between March–May 2021, above-normal temperatures are expected in most subdivisions in north, northwest, and northeast India, as well as certain subdivisions in the eastern and western parts of central India and coastal subdivisions in north peninsular India (IMD 01/03/2021). Maharashtra State is one of the regions most affected by heatwaves in India (NRDC 05/2020).