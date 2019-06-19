India - Heatwave update (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 19 Jun 2019 — View Original
- 12 additional deaths have occured as a result of the ongoing heatwave in north and south-east India.
- As of 19 June, 90 people have died across Bihar (41 in Aurangabad, 35 in Gaya and 14 in Nawada Districts).
- Temperatures 5.1°C or more above average continue to be recorded over Bihar, while monsoon season is 15 days delayed.