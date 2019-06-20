20 Jun 2019

India - Heatwave Update (DG ECHO, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

The heatwave in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, eastern Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continues unabated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature recorded was 49.9 ºC in New Delhi on 18 June. Media report more than 180 fatalities in Bihar. According to DG ECHO, at least 90 of these have died in the past few days. Over the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are forecast to continue over Tamilnadu, eastern Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

