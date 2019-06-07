07 Jun 2019

India - heatwave (DG ECHO, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original

A heatwave has been affecting northern, western and central parts of India, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh the worst affected. As of 7 June at 8.00 UTC, at least 22 people have died from the heat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra, four in Rajasthan and three in Madhya Pradesh. At least 450 people have been hospitalised in Maharashtra State. Although this is an annual event during May–June, this year’s delayed monsoon and limited rains in the pre-monsoon season has increased people’s suffering. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat wave warnings for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha where temperatures will continue to soar for the next 2-3 days.

