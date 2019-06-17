India - Heatwave in Bihar (DG ECHO, Patna Meteorological Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- The ongoing heatwave has claimed 61 lives in Bihar. Major cities such as Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur are affected. Aurangabad reported the highest number of deaths (30) followed by Gaya (20) and Nawada (11) districts. The State Government of Bihar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh (€5,134.62) for the families of the deceased. Schools are to remain closed until 19 June.
- The state capital registered a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees celsius on 15 June, the highest June temperature in the last ten years, while Gaya and Bhagalpur recorded highs of 45.2 and 41.5 degrees celsius respectively.