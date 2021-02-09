India - Glacier outburst and floods update (Government of Uttarakhand, IMD, Disaster Charter) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2021)

The glacier burst occurred on 7 February in northern Uttarakhand State (northern India), caused extensive flooding and killed at least 28 individuals, while around 206 people are still missing, according to the Government of Uttarakhand.

In Chamoli District, about 13 villages remain isolated, after a road bridge connecting Niti Valley nearby Raini Village has been destroyed. Thousands of rescuers have been mobilized to search for missing individuals and to reach about 35 people stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel. Technical difficulties continue to hamper operations.

The International Charter Space and Major Disasters (698) was activated on 7 February, in order to support damage assessment