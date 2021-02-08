India - Glacial lake outburst and floods (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2021)

On 7 February, a glacier burst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand resulted in flooding in Alaknanda and Dhauli Ganga rivers, severely damaging a power plant and a hydro power project.

According to media reports, 170 people are missing and 14 bodies have been recovered so far. Efforts are on to rescue 30 workers trapped in a tunnel. Search and rescue operations are being implemented by the military, para-military and Civil Defense forces.

Initial reports from CARITAS suggests that 17 Panchayats (Group of village councils) are affected and 13 villages are cut off. Due to access and communication network issues, details on needs and response gaps will be available later.

Flood alerts have been issued especially for districts falling in Ganga river zones in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Government of India and State Government of Uttarakhand have announced INR 400,000 (EUR 4,559) and INR 200,000 (EUR 2,279) respectively, for each of the families of deceased and INR 50,000 (EUR 569) for those seriously injured.