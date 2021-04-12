India
India - Forest fire (IMD, EWS India, GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 April 2021)
- Several forest fires, fuelled by high temperature, have been affecting Uttarakhand State (northern India), resulting in fatalities.
- According to media, at least seven people have died, including two firefighters, since the beginning of the fire season. Staring January 2021, over 1,290 ha of forest land have been affected, whilst about 1,500 fire incidents occurred in the state so far this year.
- Smoke from forest fires has been impacting visibility and air quality across much of Uttarakhand.
- According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from very high to extreme danger over most of southern Uttarakhand on 12-14 April.
- Light rain is forecast over Uttarakhand on 12-14 April.