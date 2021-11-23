India: Food Security Response during COVID-19 and PDS Best Practices in some States/Union Territories

As the COVID outbreak started, the Government of India announced food safety schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for NFSA beneficiaries and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANB) for Migrants/Stranded Migrants easing the hardships faced by the poor/vulnerable beneficiary due to economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This compendium aims to highlight joint efforts of The Government of India and UNWFP India in ensuring food security during the COVID-19 crisis in India by swift and efficient response through India’s Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), ensuring inter and intra State Portability of Ration Cards in TPDS through One Nation One Ration Card Scheme, reducing transportation cost through Supply Chain Optimisation, conducting social audit and awareness generation, bringing PDS operations on to a single window through a central dashboard and introducing rice fortification.