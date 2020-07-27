India
India - Floods update (Media, ASDMA, Bihar Disaster Management Authority, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2020)
- Indian States of Assam and Bihar continue to remain affected due to floods.
- In Assam, on 26 July more than 2.4 million people in 23 districts remained affected. The death toll has reached 102 in the monsoons so far. Goalpara District is the worst hit with 470,253 people affected. 45,912 people are also taking shelter in 269 relief camps across 17 Districts.
- On 26 Juy, the flood situation further deteriorated in Bihar with 1.4 million people affected in 11 Districts. Districts of Darbhanga, East and West Champaran and Muzzaffarpur are the worst hit. 17 teams of the NDRF and 8 SDRF teams are involved in the rescue operations.
- Rivers in both States are flowing above the danger mark. IMD predicts more rain over the next 72 hours.