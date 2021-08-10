India
India - Floods, update (IMD, NDMIndia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2021)
- Heavy rain continues to affect several states, causing floods. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (NDMIndia), over the past 24 hours, 17 people have died (eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh, one in Bihar and another in Kerala) as a result of weather-related incidents. Over 134,000 people have been affected and 568 houses damaged.
- More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of northern and eastern States. Orange warnings for heavy rain are in effect over the eastern States of India.