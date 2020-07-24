India – Floods update (DG ECHO, GoI, ASDMA, Media, Bihar Disaster Management Department, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2020)

Different states in India continue to grapple with floods due to incessant monsoon rain and excess discharge of water from upstream Nepal and Bhutan with Assam and Bihar being the worst affected.

In Assam, more than 2.8 million people in 26 districts have been affected. 286 relief camps are currently hosting 47,213 people. The total death toll has risen to 115. On 22 April, the Union Government of India (GoI) announced approximately EUR 40 million in assistance for Assam, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme. It is also expected to hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

In Bihar, the number of affected has increased to more than 0.7 million people in 10 districts with Darbhanga continuing to be the worst affected.

Most rivers in the 2 states are flowing above danger mark. National and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for undertaking search and rescue operations.