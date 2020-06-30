India
India - Floods update (ASDMA, CWC India, IMD, media)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2020)
- Monsoon rain continues to affect northern parts of India, leading to an increase in casualities and damage.
- The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported on 29 June, that the number of fatalities reached 24 people and 1.3 million citizens have been affected, as flood hits 25 of 33 districts in Assam. More than 27,400 people have been displaced in 273 relief camps.
- Floods water had inundated 83,168 ha of crop area in the state. There are reports of damage to embankments at 12 places due to floods, and 86 sections of roads in 8 districts have been damaged. The water level of river Brahamaputra stands at danger across 11 points in Assam.
- Locally heavy rain is forecast over Assam on 30 June-1 July.