India Floods situation worsens with 80 deaths as of August 10, 2019

Erratic heavy monsoon rain due to deep depression has created havoc in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The situation is grim as 80 lives have been lost in these floods. 1318 flood relief camps have been set up in Kerala to provide shelter to 1,65,519 people.

NDRF has rescued over 42,000 people in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned in his tweet that 57 deaths were recorded since last three days. All the educational institutions have been closed, rail, road, and air services have been affected. it and authorities are scrambling to rescue people from low-lying and submerged areas. The Indian Metrological Department has issued a red alert in seven districts of Kerala.

In Karnataka, around 24 people have lost their lives and 74 talukas in 16 districts were completely marooned by floods. Over 12,000 houses got damaged due to floods. 624 relief camps have been established to provide shelter to the affected people. 1.5 lakh hectares of standing crops and vegetables have been destroyed by floods. Floods and rains have left a trail of destruction in vast areas of north, coastal and Malnad districts of the state. Other affected districts include Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgiri, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur.

The Nilgiris in Tamilnadu rapid assessment revealed that 1200 families are taking refuge in 20 relief camps. A total of 250 houses are damaged and 900 houses are partially damaged (according to The Times of India, Dinathanthi, The Hindu, Dhinagaran, and Media). 1200 acre of vegetative land is washed away in the flood. The immediate need of people is dry ration and warm clothes.

As on August 9, 2019, the death toll reached 29 and over 2.85 lakh people were affected due to the devastating floods in Western Maharashtra’s five districts. Sangli and Kolhapur, which are considered the sugar bowls of Maharashtra, are completely submerged, threatening the livelihood of the farmers. Landslides and flash floods have destroyed houses, damaged roads and swept away electric poles and trees.

Caritas India is assessing the situation in all the states with its ground presence through its local partners. The on-ground staff is also coordinating with Interagency groups of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, and Maharashtra and national organisation for sharing continuous information for efficient relief activities. Shelter and Living Supplies are Critical needs of the people living in the relief camps.